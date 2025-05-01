Man in critical condition after falling 21 feet at PNC Park during Pirates, Cubs game

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A fan watching the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs fell 21 feet from the stands atop the Clemente Wall at PNC Park and landed on the ballpark’s warning track.

The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating what led the man to plummet to the field, The Associated Press reported.

The incident happened during the seventh inning after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run go-ahead double. Players waived for medical personnel and were pointing to the man who was lying on the dirt area next to the outfield wall, motionless.

Video shows the fan hitting the wall before landing, The Athletic reported.

MLB said a second person jumped down to the field to help the man, but it was unclear if it was a family member or a bystander.

Training staff members from both teams worked on the man, as did staff from PNC Park, before he was taken from the field strapped to a stretcher and on a cart.

Players prayed as the man was tended to and the game was paused for about 10 minutes, but was not officially delayed, the AP and MLB reported.

McCutchen held his cross as the man was taken from the field. He posted on X after the game, "Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night"

Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 1, 2025

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson told waiting reporters after the game, “I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Cubs’ manager Craig Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment. All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton addressed the media after the game, saying, “Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying [sic] motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there. I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”

