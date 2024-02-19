Man detained during Kansas City Cheifs parade shooting wants name cleared

Man detained wants name cleared FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who had been photographed being detained by police during last week’s mass shooting in Kansas City wants his name cleared.

Denton Loudermill was in police custody shortly after shots rang out outside Union Station. He has not been charged in the shooting that left one person dead and nearly two dozen others hurt.

Man wants name cleared KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: A man, later identified as Denton Loudermill, was detained by law enforcement following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Loudermill was not arrested, nor faces any charges in relation to the shooting and would like his name cleared.(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Despite Loudermill not being charged, people have shared photos of him being detained, claiming that he was the gunman. Instead, Two teens are facing charges.

KMBC was first to report on Loudermill’s quest to set the record straight, reporting that he had been detained at the rally, not for shooting, but for being drunk and not leaving the scene. The news station went on to say that he was not arrested.

“Mr. Denton had several drinks, but so did a half million other people, including some of the Chiefs players. It’s not a crime. It doesn’t make you a mass shooter,” his attorney, LaRonna Lassiter Saunders said, according to KMBC.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB when the news station asked about Loudermill’s detainment, “There were many people detained at one time or another on Wednesday. Some of the detainments could result in future charges unrelated to the shooting. No one who is believed to be involved in the shooting has been released.”

Lassiter Saunders said her client has received death threats over the social media allegations.

