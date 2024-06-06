Man dies after fall from Pulpit Rock, Norwegian cliff featured in ‘Mission Impossible’

Pulpit Rock; Preikestolen

Pulpit Rock: File photo. The cliff in Norway, a popular hiking spot, was the scene of a climactic scene in the 2018 film, "Mission Impossible - Fallout." (Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man fell to his death on Monday from a high cliff in Norway that was featured in a “Mission Impossible” film, authorities said.

Read more trending news

Preikestolen, which translates to “Pulpit Rock,” is a 1,981-foot high cliff in southwestern Norway overlooking the Lysefjord, CNN reported. The popular hiking spot, which has a flat top, was featured in the 2018 film, “Mission Impossible - Fallout,” which starred Tom Cruise, according to The Times of London.

Nina Thommesen, police attorney for the Sør-Vest politidistrikt, confirmed that a man in his 40s had died, CNN reported. She added that the man was traveling alone and was discovered with his cellphone and identification, according to the cable news outlet.

The man has not been identified, but Norwegian police said they were “reasonably certain” of his identity.

“The police are investigating the case as a fall accident,” Thommesen told CNN. “We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened.”

The precarious natural platform, which resembles a preacher’s pulpit is a popular selfie spot, The Times reported. The nonprofit that manages the site calls the cliff “quite simply a remarkable place.”

The location doubled for Kashmir during the filming of “Mission Impossible - Fallout” for an action sequence, when the film’s two main characters fall off the cliff, according to CNN.

Approximately 2,000 fans scaled the cliff to watch Cruise, and the four-time Academy Award nominee said he was impressed by the turnout.

The actor called the fans attendance the “most impossible” screening, according to The Times.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!