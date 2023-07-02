Man hiking with family dies after 150-foot fall at Multnomah Falls in Oregon

Multnomah Falls: File photo. At 620 feet, Multnomah Falls is the tallest waterfall in Oregon. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon man hiking with his family fell approximately 150 feet to his death at Multnomah Falls on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the man, a Beaverton resident and father of five, slipped off a trail at a switchback at about 1:49 p.m. PDT, KPTV reported.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy John Plock told reporters, “and that’s where he fell.”

Hiker dies after fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls https://t.co/5wnjACNPzG — KGW News (@KGWNews) July 1, 2023

It took rescue crews slightly more than an hour to reach the man, who has not been identified, KGW-TV reported.

They found the hiker at about 3 p.m. PDT, according to the television station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This isn’t just going on a walk, this is a trail, this is a hiking trail, and so we encourage people to come prepared for an actual hike,” Plock told reporters. “It’s not a paved walk. It’s a hike.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall at 620 feet. It is located about 30 miles east of Portland. It attracts more than 2 million visitors annually, according to the U.S. Forest Service.