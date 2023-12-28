Man threatened to ‘smoke’ deputies in attempted Christmas Day murder-suicide

Matthew Collins: The Virginia resident was charged with threats of terrorist acts and domestic assault. (Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office)

SLATY FORK, W.Va. — A Virginia man is accused of threatening to commit a murder-suicide in a West Virginia hotel, telling deputies they would be “smoked” if they attempted to intervene.

Matthew Collins, 39, of Virginia Beach, was charged with threats of terrorist acts and domestic assault, WBOY-TV reported.

According to a criminal report, deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a room at the Inn At Snowshoe in Slaty Ford, according to the television station. Deputies had received a report of assault and battery just before 10 p.m. EST on Monday.

Deputies said that Collins refused to open the door and told them they “needed to leave,” WDTV reported.

According to WBOY, a deputy allegedly heard a woman telling Collins to “just talk to him.” After about 20 minutes, Collins allegedly threatened to shoot the woman and then turn the gun on himself, WDTV reported.

The report stated that the deputy told Collins again to leave the room, and the suspect allegedly responded, “You better not come in here or you’ll get smoked,” WBOY reported.

Deputies were able to enter the room a few minutes later and took Collins into custody without incident, according to WDTV.