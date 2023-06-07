Man, woman shot at cemetery where funeral for 10-year-old shooting victim was taking place

Couple shot at child's funeral Two people were shot at a cemetery Tuesday where the funeral for a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed last month was being held, according to police. (richardwatson/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two people were shot at a cemetery Tuesday where the funeral for a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed last month was being held, according to police.

One of the victims, a man, was killed and the other, a woman was wounded during the incident at Washington National Cemetery in Prince George’s County, just outside of Washington, D.C.

According to police, the shooting had nothing to do with the girl’s funeral, according to WJLA.

“We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral … This was totally independent of that,” Prince George’s County Police Department Major David Blazer said.

A suspect in the shooting is in police custody, according to CBS News.

The incident happened at the funeral for Arianna Davis, 10, who was struck by gunfire on Mother’s Day while she was riding in a car with family members in Washington, D.C., according to Fox5DC.

The FBI Washington Field Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot David.

