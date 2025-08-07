‘MasterChef’ contestant Yanin Campos dies after car crash

Yanin Campos FILE PHOTO: "MasterChef" contestant Yanin Campos died after a car crash. She was 38 years old. (anandamrita - stock.adobe.com)
A contestant from “MasterChef México” was killed in a car crash.

Yanin Campos was 38 years old.

Newspaper El Financiero said she was driving in Chihuahua, Mexico, just after 6 a.m., Aug. 2, when she hit a parked car, TMZ reported.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died on Aug. 4.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, E! News reported.

Campos, who had a career as a nurse initially, appeared on the fourth season of “MasterChef” in 2018 and finished in sixth place. She returned to the series, appearing in “MasterChef México: La Revancha.”

She was also popular on TikTok, having almost 100,000 followers.

