McDonald’s to bring back cult favorite

McDonald's Snack Wrap
Snack Wrap comeback? FILE PHOTO: A chicken snack wrap combo meal is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in New York, Friday, June 8, 2007. (Photo by Chip East/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

McDonald’s brought back one favorite in time for Christmas but another is waiting in the wings.

The Golden Arches has been serving the McRib over the past few weeks, but the Snack Wrap will be taking its place in the future.

No date has been announced, but it will be sometime in 2025, McDonald’s U.S. president Joe Erlinger told “Good Morning America.”

After the interview, the fast-food chain posted on X, “snack wraps xx.xx.2025.”

There is no word on which snack wraps will be back, but some are asking for the classic, as well as, barbeque, honey mustard and ranch varieties, USA Today reported.

Snack Wraps were first on the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and discontinued in 2016, People magazine reported. They originally were a tortilla-wrapped piece of chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese and either ranch or honey mustard. Business Insider reported that franchise owners could still offer them, and some did so until 2020. They are still available at some international locations.

The company will also be rolling out its new McValue menu on Jan. 7. It will include the $5 Meal deal, along with in-app exclusive offers, a buy one, get one for $1 and local deals, USA Today reported.

The news of the snack wrap came more than a month after an E. coli outbreak linked to the slivered onions used on Quarter Pounders began, “Good Morning America” reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared the outbreak, which left 104 people sick in 14 states and one person dead, over.


