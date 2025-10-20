Mega Millions: Jackpot grows to $650M

Mega Millions
Jackpot grows FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one selected all of the Mega Millions numbers and the Mega Ball so the jackpot continues to grow.

Read more trending news

As of Monday morning, the jackpot was at $650 million for the annuity and the cash option was $304.1 million.

The numbers drawn on Oct. 17 were 9-21-27-48-56 and Mega Ball was 10.

Not only did no one match all the numbers, no one matched the main five. There were nine people wo matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Five of them won $20,000 after selecting the 2x multiplier, three had a 5x multiplier and won $50,000 and one person had a 10x multiplier, winning $100,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

0 of 13

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!