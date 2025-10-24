Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $680M

Mega Millions
Jackpot drawing FILE PHOTO: Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Timon - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There are just hours left to get your tickets for Friday night’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot.

Read more trending news

The estimated jackpot was set at $680 million annuity or a cash option of $318.2 million.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

No one chose all five correct numbers and one Mega Ball on Tuesday’s drawing. Those numbers were 2-18-27-34-59 and Mega Ball 18.

One ticket matched five numbers and, with the 3x multiplier, won $3 million.

The odds of winning something in the Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 35, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won was $1.602 billion, won on Aug. 8, 2023.

0 of 13

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!