Miami-Dade police chief shoots himself after domestic dispute, officials say

Police chief injured: Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III was in critical but stable condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — The chief of the Miami-Dade County Police Department is in critical but stable condition a day after shooting himself following a domestic dispute at a Tampa hotel, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, 52, injured himself on Interstate 75 in the Tampa suburb of Riverview on Sunday while attempting to take his own life after the dispute, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, said that no one else was injured.

FDLE and FHP are investigating an incident involving Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez last night on I-75 South of Tampa. FDLE Agents and Troopers were on scene and will continue conducting investigative interviews today. Director Ramirez is hospitalized. Updates to come pic.twitter.com/JKFTXag1Zx — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 24, 2023

Ramirez was attending a law enforcement conference with his wife, the Miami Herald reported. According to Tampa police, Ramirez was attending the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference, WFLA-TV reported.

Ramirez held the titles of director and chief of public safety for the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to the Herald.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava named Stephanie V. Daniels as interim director for the Miami-Dade Police Department and JD Patterson as interim chief of public safety. They will remain in their positions “until further notice,” the mayor said.

Levine Cava said that Ramirez was in stable condition after undergoing surgery on Monday afternoon.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support for the Ramirez family during this difficult moment,” the mayor tweeted.

We’re grateful to learn that Chief Ramirez is stable following this afternoon’s surgery — and we are so thankful for the outpouring of support for the Ramirez family during this difficult moment. https://t.co/8hp421V2yk — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 24, 2023

During a news conference on Monday, Mark Glass, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said that officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to a domestic dispute between Ramirez and his wife earlier Sunday at the Marriott Waterside Hotel, where the convention was being held, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police spoke with Ramirez, who said he was arguing with a woman but never pointed a gun and was not going to hurt anybody, WFLA reported. The woman also told police she was not concerned for her safety, according to the television station.

There was no evidence of a crime or immediate danger, so Ramirez was released at the scene, the Times reported.

Glass said that Ramirez left the hotel and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after pulling over on the southbound lane of I-75, according to the newspaper. Glass said that Ramirez suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a Tampa hospital, the Times reported.

An important message about our friend and colleague, Chief Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez: pic.twitter.com/3EQaBCdyLp — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) July 24, 2023

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed Ramirez injured himself on the interstate, WFLA reported.

“The Sheriff’s Office stands united with a profound sense of compassion and concern for our colleague who has experienced such a traumatic event,” Chronister said in a statement. “Mental health knows no boundaries and I hope that Director Ramirez and anyone in crisis receives the help they deserve.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.