Mick Jagger makes surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’

In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005.

Mick Jagger on "SNL": In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005.

>> Read more trending news

Jagger, 80, appeared in two sketches, according to The New York Times. In one of the sketches he wore a fake mustache as a telenovela character and revealed he was the father of the two men in the sketch, one being Bad Bunny’s character, according to People magazine.

Jagger later appeared in a second sketch, according to CNN. He was a “not-so-innocent nun” in that sketch. It was a spoof of “Sister Act 3: Kevin Gone Wild,” according to Deadline.

In addition to Jagger’s appearance, Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal also made cameos on “Saturday Night Live,” according to the Times.

Lady Gaga’s cameo was to introduce Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny was pulling double duty on the show Saturday as both the host and the musical guest, according to CNN.

Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga launch new album

Jagger and Lady Gaga were previously seen together Thursday at the Racket NYC in Manhattan. They joined The Rolling Stones on stage, People reported.

The performance was in honor of their first album in 18 years called “Hackney Diamonds” which was released Friday. Lady Gaga appears on one of the tracks called “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

The Rolling Stones also announced that they will be heading on tour next year, CNN reported.

Image 1 of 43

Photos: Mick Jagger through the years Here are some memorable photos of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger through the years. (AP Photo, file)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!