Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.

The National Weather Service said that dangerous temperatures were expected on Wednesday and Thursday near New England, The Associated Press reported. It also said that the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley will be experiencing extreme temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees.

In 2023, the United States saw a huge number of heat waves. It was abnormally hot for more than two days and it was something that had not been seen since 1936, the AP reported.

Some cities on Wednesday had to open cooling centers due to the Juneteenth holiday with libraries, pools and other amenities closed in observance, the AP reported.

Globally, extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather, CNN reported. Heat can impact life, drought, create wildfires, take out electricity and cause damage to crops.

“Globally, population exposure to heat waves will continue to increase with additional warming, with strong geographical differences in heat-related mortality affecting those with the least resources without additional interventions and adaptation,” the World Meteorological Organization said, according to CNN.

Officials are recommending that people stay inside as much as possible and to check on loved ones as well as neighbors during the heat, the AP reported.

“This is a time of significant risk, and we’re doing our best to make sure that all lives are protected,” Hochul said Tuesday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul activated the National Guard earlier in the week in preparation for the heat. According to the AP, she also waived fees for Wednesday and Thursday at state pools, parks and beaches.

