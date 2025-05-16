‘Miraculous’: Boy, 2, survives fall from 15th-floor apartment balcony

File photo. A 2-year-old survived after falling from a balcony on the 15th floor of a Maryland apartment building.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 2-year-old boy survived after falling off a 15th-floor balcony at a Maryland apartment complex on Thursday, authorities said.

Police, who described the incident as “miraculous,” said the child fell from a residential building in Silver Spring at about 2:11 p.m. ET.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service first responders said the boy had landed in an area at ground level filled with bushes and mulch, which broke his fall. The child was taken to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., with non-life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Ogren, assistant chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the boy had suffered a broken arm but otherwise sustained only minor injuries.

“I was so scared. I was just thinking, if it were my daughter, what would I do? Because as a mom, hearing that is very, very sad,” building resident Grace Andoh told WJLA.

Police said there were adults in the apartment at the time of the incident, but it was unclear what their relationship was to the child. It was also unclear what led to the child tumbling from the balcony.

No criminal charges have been filed, but an investigation is ongoing.

