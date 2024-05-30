‘Moana 2″ trailer released; teases return of original characters, bigger role for pig

Moana 2 FILE PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson attend The World Premiere of Disney's "MOANA" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. A sequel to the movie is due out in 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/Getty Images for Disney)

Moana, the young princess of Motunui in Disney’s “Moana,” is headed back into theaters in a sequel, and fans can get a glimpse of the new movie.

Disney on Wednesday released a trailer for the movie, “Moana 2,” set to be in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Auli’i Cravalho returns as the voice of Moana, and Dwayne Johnson is back voicing the demigod Maui.

While not much detail of the plot is revealed in the trailer, it seems Moana has heard another call from her ancestors to set out for an adventure on the sea, according to the trailer.

On the trip, Moana takes bumbling sidekick Hei Hei the rooster, and this time adds her pig, Pua, as a travel mate.

In the teaser, Johnson’s Maui lands on Moana’s boat — and, in a reference to some fans’ complaints that Pua didn’t have much of a role in the first movie — asks, “Why didn’t you bring the pig last time?”

Earlier this year Disney released information that a “Moana” sequel was in the works and that it was originally set to be a Disney+ original streaming series. However, the project was reworked into a feature film, according to USA Today.

“We were impressed with what we saw, and we knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a February earnings call.

The studio described the film – set three years after the original movie – as an “expansive new voyage” that will feature Moana, Maui, Hei Hei and a “brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.”

While the main characters are returning, Lin Manuel-Miranda, who composed much of the music for the first film, did not come back to work on the sequel.

Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i did return as composers. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear replaced Miranda in the composing group.

The song “How Far I’ll Go,” written by Miranda, was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Watch the trailer below.

Moana and Maui are back

🐚 🌊🪝

Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 now and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/W4PM3t37K3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 29, 2024

