Morgan Wallen fined for breaking curfew during ‘I’m the Problem’ tour

The fine came about 8 months after Wallen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after he threw a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar in April 2024, ABC News reported.
“The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years — one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment — pay a $350 fine and court fees,” his attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in court in December. “Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.”
He had faced felony charges before reaching the plea agreement.
