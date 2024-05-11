Mother’s Day 2024: How to make mom a gift, create a card, even make her flowers

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and the deadline to get your mom a gift is quickly approaching.
You can head to a local store or shop online for Mom, or you can show her exactly what’s in your heart by going the do-it-yourself route.
There are tutorials for all sorts of things mom might like, and suggestions for homemade cards, flowers, and a lot of other gifts.
Check out these DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas:
Rachel Ray has some ideas for DIY gifts mom will “actually want.”
- What about a bed tray with your child’s artwork? Or for older children, how about a nice letter to mom? Here, from somuchbetterwithage.com, are directions.
- For kids who want to make mom something homemade, here are some ideas for cards and papercraft gifts.
- If you are stuck on ideas for the mom, grandma, or mother-in-law in your life, check out this list that may have you covered.
© 2024 Cox Media Group