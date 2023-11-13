Motorcyclist who collided with deer dies after struck by vehicle

The man died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Deer: File photo. A South Carolina motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a deer and then being struck by a vehicle. (Alex Potemkin/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died Saturday, two days after he was thrown off his motorcycle when he collided with a deer and was then struck by a passing vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Troy James McConnell, 35, of Simpsonville, died at about 4:05 p.m. EST from multiple traumatic injuries from blunt force trauma, WSPA-TV reported.

The coroner’s office said that McConnell was riding a motorcycle northbound on Highway 247 near Belton when he collided with a deer, according to WYFF-TV.

Authorities said that McConnell fell onto the highway and was then hit by a vehicle, the television station reported.

McConnell was treated by first responders at the scene and was transported to Prisma Health Trauma Center in Greenville, WPSA reported.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Latest headlines:
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!