Motorist cited for DUI after driving vehicle down Georgia pier

Police in Georgia said a woman drove her vehicle down a pier, nearly hitting two fishermen.

MONTGOMERY, Ga. — A motorist was arrested on DUI charges Monday night after Georgia authorities said she drove a vehicle to the end of a pier, nearly striking two people who were fishing there.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the incident occurred at the Frank Downing Fishing Pier in Montgomery. Officers said the driver navigated the vehicle to the end of the pier, and that the two people fishing avoided injury.

Officers said they determined that the driver was impaired, WTOC reported. She was arrested and charged with DUI.

The woman’s identity was not shared by authorities, WJCL reported.

“This could have had tragic consequences,” police wrote on social media. “Please do not drive if you are impaired in any way.”

The pier is located by the Diamond Causeway on the Moon River.

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