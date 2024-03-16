3 people killed in Philadelphia suburb; shooter at large, police say

Wanted: Andre Gordon is wanted in connection to deadly shootings that killed three people in a Philadelphia suburb early Saturday. Police also released a photograph of a vehicle Gordon is believed to have carjacked. (Middletown Township Police Department )

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were fatally shot in two separate locations in a northeastern Philadelphia suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

Police in Falls Township issued a shelter-in-place order after “multiple people” were shot, WPVI-TV reported.

News conference planned for 2 p.m.

Update 1:22 p.m. EDT March 16: Officials are planning to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT to give an update about the manhunt, according to WPVI-TV.

Lockdown lifted; suspect reported barricaded with hostages

Update 1:02 p.m. EDT March 16: The fire marshal in Falls Township said that the lockdown in the city had been lifted as of 12:30 p.m. EDT, The Trentonian reported.

CNN, quoting “local officials,” said that Andre Gordon, the man suspected of killing three people on Saturday, has barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey.

Falls Township police said they “received information that Gordon is currently barricaded, with hostages, inside a residence” in Trenton, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

SAFETY MESSAGE UPDATE:

Falls Township has lifted their Shelter in Place order. Suspect has been tracked to his home in Trenton NJ. Trenton PD SWAT currently on scene there. — LanghornePD (@LanghornePolice) March 16, 2024

Gordon ‘extremely dangerous,’ police say

Update 12:41 p.m. EDT March 16: According to police, Andre Gordon, the man wanted in the triple shootings in a northeastern Philadelphia suburb, “is extremely dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately,” NBC News reported.

I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.



For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024

Shooter identified by police

Update 12:06 p.m. EDT March 16: According to police, three people were killed in what was described as a domestic-related incident, KYW-TV reported.

Officials are seeking Andre Gordon, 26, after three people were shot and killed, beginning with an incident that happened at about 8:52 a.m. EDT on Saturday along the unit block of Viewpoint Lane, in Levittown.

Gordon is believed to be driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, WCAU-TV reported.

Police said that Gordon fatally shot two people at a home and fled the area in a stolen vehicle, according to WTXF-TV. He then drove to another location and fatally shot a third person before leaving the area, the television station reported.

According to authorities, Gordon carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Morrisville at about 9:13 a.m., according to WPVI-TV. The driver was not injured.

Police said they believe that Gordon knew all of the victims, and that the vehicle he carjacked was discovered unoccupied in Trenton, New Jersey, KYW reported.

Police are actively looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed three people on Saturday morning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle. https://t.co/dxHk66YvJt — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 16, 2024

Original report: It was unknown whether the victims were targeted or if the shooting was a random incident, according to the television station.

The Middletown Township Police Department confirmed the shooting in a Facebook post but did not provide details.

“MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits,” police said. “However, this is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice.”

Police said that officials have instructed the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia to close until further notice, WCAU-TV reported. A Target store in Langhorne also has closed due to the shooting, according to the television station.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled after the shelter-in-place order was issued, WTXF-TV reported. Several area businesses also were temporarily closed, according to the television station.

