Nancy Guthrie search: FBI releases suspect description; reward doubled to $100K

The search for Nancy Guthrie has continued for nearly two weeks and the FBI has released the first description of a suspect in the case.

The Pima County sheriff said it has had at least 18,000 calls with potential information surrounding the apparent kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, The Associated Press reported.

The FBI said it has had more than 13,000 tips since Feb. 1, the date Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

The sheriff’s office said that several hundred detectives and agents are on the case.

“Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift,” the FBI said on social media.

Meanwhile, as tips flow in, the agency released a description of the person captured on a doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie’s home when she disappeared. The FBI said the person is a man, who is 5-foot-9-inches or 5-foot-10 inches tall with a medium build. He carried a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, CBS News reported.

0 of 8 Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com) Nancy Guthrie search These images from a Nest camera installed at Nancy Guthrie's home were released by the FBI on Feb. 10. (Nest/FBI Director Kash Patel/X.com)

The details came from a “forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage,” the FBI said.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

Investigators have been searching the foothills near Nancy Guthrie’s home and have found several items, including gloves, that are being tested for DNA, according to NBC News.

The FBI also doubled its reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved with her disappearance. It is now at $100,000, CBS News reported.

