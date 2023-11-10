National Toy Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Toy Hall of Fame NERF, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Cabbage Patch Kids and baseball cards are the National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2023. (Museum of Play)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced which playthings will go into the annals of history.

The Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Cabbage Patch Kids, NERF and baseball cards compose the class of 2023, The Associated Press reported.

They will now be on permanent display at The Strong National Museum of Play.

The Toy Hall of Fame celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, it included five toys that had been passed over in previous votes as possible inductees. The “Forgotten Five” included the Popper, the Pogo Stick, My Little Pony, PEZ and Transformers. Fans chose the Corn Popper, the AP reported

The rest of the toys were voted on the typical way and whittled down from 12 finalists, which included Ken. He didn’t make the cut, despite being part of the “Barbie” movie juggernaut.

Anyone can nominate a toy for inclusion in the Hall of Fame, but the toy has to have inspired creative play and be long-lasting in popularity.

Here are the finalists, with the last four inducted into the Hall of Fame:

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Choose Your Own Adventure books

Connect 4

Little Tykes Cozy Coupe

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

baseball cards

NERF

Cabbage Patch Kids