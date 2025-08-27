Netflix announces ‘Ms. Rachel,’ ‘Sesame Street’ premieres

FILE PHOTO: Ms. Rachel attends the Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Now that the older kids are back in school, Netflix will be filling the void left behind for preschoolers.

The streaming service announced the premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of shows such as “Ms. Rachel,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Creature Cases” and “Sesame Street,” Variety reported.

Here’s when you can tune in to new episodes:

“Ms. Rachel” Season 2 - Sept. 1

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” - Sept. 8

“Blippi’s Job Show” Season 2 - Sept. 22

“Dr. Seuss’s Horton!” - Oct. 6

“Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together” - Oct. 16

“Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches” - Nov. 3

“Sesame Street” Season 56 - Nov. 10

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 12 - Nov. 17

“CoComelon Lane” Season 6 - Dec. 1

“Creature Cases” Season 6 - Dec. 15

The second season of “Ms. Rachel” comes about eight months after the first four episodes were made available. They were compilations of episodes that had already been released on YouTube, according to Deadline.

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, has been called the “Mister Rogers” of this generation by some parents and who combines singing, dancing and playtime to allow kids to learn to talk and express themselves and emotions, Deadline said.

“Sesame Street” will have four episodes when it launches on Nov. 10 as it finds its new streaming home. New episodes will be on Netflix on the same day and date as PBS stations and PBS Kids streaming channels, according to Variety.

There will also be several new mobile games launched that are based on popular programming, including the new “Dr. Seuss” offerings.

