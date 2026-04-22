Netflix streams Hulk Hogan documentary recorded months before his death

FILE PHOTO: Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 08, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Netflix is streaming a new documentary on the wrestler. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Netflix is pulling back the curtain on wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in its latest documentary.

The four-part “Hulk Hogan: Real American” program is now on the streaming platform and was recorded three months before he died of a heart attack in his Clearwater, Florida, home on July 24, 2025, People magazine reported.

The documentary by Bryan Storkel was produced to “humanize him and really get to know Terry Bollea, the person,” Fox News reported.

In the series, Hogan talked about his challenges with drugs and alcohol, as well as regrets over using a racial slur in reference to his daughter’s boyfriend in 2015.

During the interview, Hogan claimed he was taking more fentanyl than his doctors said they had ever seen a person take in 2009.

Hogan claimed he took fentanyl in several ways: two 80mg pills under the gums, two 300mg patches on his legs and six 1500mg lollipops, according to People.

He said he was in so much pain at the time that he had to sleep in a chair instead of a bed.

He had recently divorced his wife, Linda, and “gave her everything to get rid of her,” leaving him “broke” and back in the ring, People reported.

“Your wife’s divorcing you, your doctors are giving you fistfuls of pills that would kill a horse, and you’re chasing it down with a quart of vodka a day,” former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff said.

Former TNA, or Total Nonstop Wrestling, producer, Jeremy Borash, said in the series that they had planned for him to “be an active member of the roster,” but “it became very apparent very quickly he was in no shape to do that.”

He was last in a ring in 2012 and left TNA in 2013 at the end of his contract, TMZ reported.

As for the racial slur that he regrets, “I’m a person that got very mad over a personal situation. I used a word. Yeah, I regret it, because even under that heavy, crazy fire, I should have remained still and kept my mouth shut,” Hogan said in the series. “But what I said resonates and has an echo effect. It keeps vibrating for years.”

Still, the use of the word, and his response at the time to using it, saying, “It was a part of my daily environment,” and something he inherited from his upbringing.

His friend Jimmy Hart said the incident “hurt him.”

But, as People noted, he seemed to accept his role of some loving him and others hating him, at least for the documentary, saying, “I’m not looking for a legacy pat on the back, for sure.” He added, “Not everyone’s going to love you. Some people hate me, but I’m definitely the greatest wrestler of all time. I’m Hulk Hogan.”

0 of 17 Through the years MONTREAL, CA, 1980: International Wrestling Title event featuring Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. Pictured here is Hulk Hogan in mid air about to deliver a “elbow smash” to Andrea the Giant’s back during their match in Montreal, Canada on 25 Aug 1980. (Photo by The Stanley Weston Archive / Getty Images) (The Stanley Weston Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Professional wrestler, actor and television personality Hulk Hogan, 1980. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) (Afro Newspaper/Gado/Getty Images) Through the years Hulk Hogan and Tony Atlas in the Ring (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 26: Pictured is Cyndi Lauper with Hulk Hogan behind her on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Dolly Parton and Hulk Hogan on 'Dolly' (episode: 'He's Got a Headlock on my Heart') in 1987. (Photo by Jean Krettler/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 11: Wrestler Hulk Hogan attends The Winning Way "A Day of Champions" sports gala at the Arrowhead Pond Stadium July 11, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Hulk Hogan and his team mates address the audience during a press conference for 'Hulkamania - Let The Battle Begin' at Star City on November 18, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Through the years PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) and son Nick Hogan arrive at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The "Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff" will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Hulk Hogan and John Cena attend the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Hulk Hogan attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Through the years ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 08: NY POST OUT Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, takes the oath in court during his trial against Gawker Media at the Pinellas County Courthouse on March 8, 2016 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bollea is taking legal action against Gawker in a USD 100 million lawsuit for releasing a video of him having sex with his best friend's wife. (Photo by John Pendygraft-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Wrestlers Hulk Hogan (L) and Paul "Triple H" Levesque arrive at the premiere of HBO's "Andre The Giant" at the Cinerama Dome on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Actor Cary Elwes (L) wrestler Hulk Hogan arrive at the premiere of HBO's "Andre The Giant" at the Cinerama Dome on March 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Hulk Hogan FILE PHOTO: Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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