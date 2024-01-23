New Hampshire primary 2024: Live updates

New Hampshire: Voters went to the polls in Concord and all around the Granite State on Tuesday. (Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republicans on Tuesday are choosing between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the first-in-the-nation primary of 2024.

>> Read more trending news

While the Iowa caucus was held on Jan. 15 and was a meeting of electors, the race in New Hampshire is a primary with secret balloting.

The state passed a law in 1975 that requires that New Hampshire’s primary should be conducted before any other state in the nation.

Registered Republicans and Democrats vote in their own primaries, but independents in New Hampshire have the option of asking for a ballot from either party to vote.

There are 22 delegates at stake in the New Hampshire primary. As election day dawned, Trump appeared to be the front-runner in the race. The campaign became a two-candidate race when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

Voting began early, with the tiny community of Dixville Notch casting its six votes shortly after midnight. Since 1960, the township has been the first to vote in the New Hampshire primary.

Haley got off to a good start, collecting all six votes.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden is the first sitting president running for reelection who did not appear on New Hampshire’s primary ballot. Voters can still vote for the president by writing in his name on the ballot.

Biden has two prominent challengers in his party on the New Hampshire ballot: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota, and author Marianne Williamson, who also sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

©2024 Cox Media Group