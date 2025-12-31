New Year’s Day 2026: Which restaurants are open?

Taco Bell will be open on New Year's Day.
Open for business: Taco Bell will be one of many fast-food and restaurant chains open on New Year's Day. (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Taco Bell)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Most major chain restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, although hours may vary. Here is a list of national restaurants that say they will be open on Monday.

But to be safe, check in case a local outlet goes against their chain’s national norm. Some chains also might be open but have reduced operating hours.

  • Applebee’s
  • Bob Evans
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Carl’s Jr.
  • Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • Dunkin’
  • Fogo De Chão
  • Golden Corral
  • Hardee’s
  • IHOP
  • Jimmy John’s
  • KFC
  • Krispy Kreme
  • McDonald’s
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse
  • Noodles & Company
  • Olive Garden
  • Panda Express
  • Panera Bread
  • Popeye’s
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Sonic
  • Starbucks
  • Subway
  • Taco Bell
  • The Cheesecake Factory
  • Waffle House
  • Wahlburgers
  • Wendy’s
  • Wild Wings
