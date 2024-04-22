Nike to lay off 740 employees

Layoffs FILE PHOTO: The main entrance of the Nike headquarters is seen on March 22, 2018 in Beaverton, Oregon. Nike told Oregon officials that it plans to layoff 740 employees. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike is laying off 740 employees at its world headquarters.

Reuters said the layoffs will be at the company’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

The layoffs do not affect stores or manufacturing, KPTV reported.

The latest round of layoffs is after Nike said in February that it would cut more than 1,600 employees or about 2% of workers. At the time, the company did not say how many people in the state would be affected. The layoffs started last week and will be complete by this Friday, The Oregonian reported.

Employees are being asked to work from home this week.

“We know these moments are hard, which includes having to make difficult decisions and saying goodbye to friends and teammates,” company leadership told employees by email, according to The Oregonian. “We remain committed to ensuring every person impacted is treated respectfully and with great care.”

The new announcement is the “second phase of impacts” the company said in a notice to Oregon’s Office of Workforce Investments, according to Reuters and KPTV. It did not tell the state which job titles would be targeted, the newspaper reported.

The company had about 83,700 employees worldwide as of May 31, 2023. The headquarters employs 11,400 people.

Nike had announced in December that would cut about $2 billion over the next three years.

