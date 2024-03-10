No evidence of aliens in new UFO report from the Pentagon (icholakov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Pentagon released saying that since the end of World War II, the United States government has found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrials.

The report was released on Friday, according to Reuters. It is related to an announcement the agency made a couple of years ago about the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). AARO reportedly since has not found any evidence that aliens made their way to Earth.

The report also found that the United States government did not get involved in any cover-up to hide alien activity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“AARO recognizes that many people sincerely hold versions of these beliefs,” the report said, according to Reuters. “The goal of this report is not to prove or disprove any particular belief set, but rather to use a rigorous analytic and scientific approach to investigate past USG-sponsored UAP investigation efforts.”

“AARO found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology,” the report said. “AARO determined, based on all information provided to date, that claims involving specific people, known locations, technological tests, and documents allegedly involved in or related to the reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial technology, are inaccurate.”

AARO was required to release a report to Congress about “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) since 1945, according to a 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Reuters reported.

The report was about 63 pages long and went over counterclaims of UFO visits, according to The New York Times.

The Pentagon went over the report with an open mind, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Defense Department spokesman said, according to the Times.

“All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” General Ryder said in a statement.

