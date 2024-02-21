No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, jackpot now sits at $525 million

Mega Millions: FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot has grown after no one matched all the numbers drawn Tuesday. ( Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $493 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, boosting the prize for the next draw later this week to more than half a billion dollars.

>> Read more trending news

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 5-45-55-58-68 and the Mega Ball number was 7, Mega Millions officials said.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $525 million.

If there is a single winner on Friday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $247.1 million lump sum payment.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are about 1-in-300 million

Image 1 of 13
Jackpots

Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!