FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, gives a keynote address at the Berlin GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on October 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. The three-day event is bringing together developers, researchers, and industry leaders in artificial intelligence infrastructure. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NVIDIA’s board has reinstated former CEO Jensen Huang as the leader of the company.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Associated Press reported that the board said it was in the company’s best interest.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board said in a news release. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

Jones will remain as chairman of the board.

The vote to bring him back was unanimous and effective immediately.

Huang said he was “honored” to return to the company that he had co-founded and that he takes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” the AP reported

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement continued. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

He had been removed after a scandal involving an affair with a woman who was suspected of spying for the Chinese government.

The company formed a committee of independent directors, assisted by an independent council, to investigate allegations that Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence.

Last week, Jones told investors that the board was not considering reinstating Huang despite the campaigns to do so, Forbes reported.

Among those pushing for his reinstatement was President Donald Trump, who posted to Truth Social shortly after the announcement: “The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group