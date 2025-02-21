NY Yankees drop long-standing no beard rule, will allow groomed facial hair

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Huge changes are coming to Major League Baseball and it isn’t the use of robo-umpires. The New York Yankees are easing the team’s long-standing facial hair policy.

The formerly clean-shaven team will allow “well-groomed” beards, Bleacher Report said.

The publication said it was a reversal of “one of the most antiquated policies in sports.”

The announcement was made by Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner on Friday and shared on social media.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy,” Steinbrenner said in a statement.

The rule goes into effect immediately.

On Monday, the organization told players via a note left on their clubhouse chairs, that they were supposed to be clean-shaven for photo day on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Relief pitcher Devin Williams was traded to the Yankees and was known for having a beard in his pre-pinstripe life, Fox News reported. Earlier this week, he didn’t fully shave, and it quickly was noticed by Yankees fans.

Some speculated that the team had relaxed the policy after his official team photo was released.

Some Yankees stars such as Don Mattingly and Goose Gossage were able to sport mustaches, but beards were not allowed during the season. During the offseason, if they’re traded or once retirement kicks in, many Yankees players would grow a beard until it was time to shave for the season, Fox News said.

The beard ban was put into place by the former owner, the late George Steinbrenner almost 50 years ago, the AP reported. Hal Steinbrenner is the current owner and son of George Steinbrenner.





