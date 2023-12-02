Officials in Los Angeles are searching for suspect connected to murders of 3 homeless men Los Angeles officials say they are looking for a suspect who may have been involved in the murders of three homeless men at the end of November. (Los Angeles Police Department/Los Angeles Police Department)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles officials say they are looking for a suspect who may have been involved in the murders of three homeless men at the end of November.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that detectives are investigating three separate murders that happened between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29. Each victim had been experiencing homelessness.

“A single individual approached each one and shot and killed each one as they slept,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a news conference Friday afternoon, according to KTLA.

The first victim was shot in an alley just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 by 110th Street and Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was identified as Jose Bolanos, 37.

The second victim was identified as Mark Diggs, 62. He was found the following day in the 600 block of Mateo Street just before 5 a.m., the LA Times reported.

The third victim was found on Nov. 29 around 2:30 a.m. near Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue. His name was not released but he was identified as a 52-year-old Latino man, according to the newspaper.

The three victims reportedly all slept alone in open areas where they were found dead, according to KCAL.

The police department released two images in a news release Friday that included a possible suspect vehicle and a possible image of the suspect.

“As we always do in the face of a challenge or crisis, our region is mobilizing to respond to this issue. We will work tirelessly to find the individual responsible, arrest them, and hold them accountable. I have met with our partners at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Housing Department and we are moving immediately to get the word out to our unhoused neighbors in housing networks. Our message to our unhoused community is clear – try not to be alone tonight. We will do all we can to make shelter and services available. To the many Angelenos who have friends or family who are unhoused, please let them know the danger that exists. We must stay safe. We will work diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is employing all available resources to bring justice to these murder victims. I am thankful for our City partners who are working with us closely to ensure the safety of this vulnerable population as we pursue the criminal investigation,” Moore said.

“I commend the LAPD for creating a dedicated task force to uncover the identity of a potential serial killer preying on the most vulnerable in our community. I’ve assigned our Major Crimes Division, Bureau of Victim Services and our Bureau of Investigation to assist with these efforts. Today, we demonstrate our collective resolve and stand united in our pursuit of justice, unwavering against the darkness that preys on the most defenseless among us,’ Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.