Officials: Person dies after swimming in lake, contracting amebic infection Public health officials say a person in Travis County, Texas got sick and has died after they developed an illness caused by an amebic meningitis infection. (gorodenkoff/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN, Texas — Public health officials say a person in Travis County, Texas got sick and has died after they developed an illness caused by an amebic meningitis infection.

>> Read more trending news

Austin Public Health reported that a person got sick after swimming in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in August.

“Although these infections are very rare, this is an important reminder that there are microbes present in natural bodies of water that can pose risks of infection,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “Increased temperatures over the summer make it ideal for harmful microorganisms to grow and flourish.”

Amebic meningitis, or primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is a rare brain infection that is caused by Naegleria fowleri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, KXAN reported. Cases are usually deadly. Naegleria fowleri can be found living in warm freshwater and soil around the world and enters the body through the nose.

Public health officials say that there are many risks with swimming in natural bodies of water including amebic infections. Here are some tips to reduce your risk of infection:

Limit the amount of water that goes up your nose by holding your nose, keeping your head above water or by using nose clips.

Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater when the water temperatures are high and there are low water levels.

Avoid diggings or stirring up sediment when in warm freshwater.

Amebic meningitis can happen when it is hot for long amounts of time. The water temperatures at Lake Lyndon B. Johnson this summer peaked at 94 degrees Fahrenheit, according to KXAN.

Symptoms of amebic meningitis start with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. It progresses to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death, public health officials said. Infections are rare with only 39 known infected people in Texas between 1962 and 2022.