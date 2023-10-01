Oh, bee hive: More than 8,000 bees found outside Florida sheriff’s office

Bees: (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One can forgive a southwest Florida sheriff’s office for having the case of the hives.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was not referring to the itchy, annoying skin rashes. Deputies discovered that a cabinet left near the sheriff’s office evidence lot became home to more than 8,000 bees, WINK-TV reported.

Rather than being alarmed, the sheriff’s office posted about the swarm on its Facebook page, cramming eight puns into two paragraphs.

Jokes aside, deputies carefully removed the hive and placed the bees into a small, white box for relocation, WINK reported.

The bees were transported to their new home near Worden Farms and Shell Creek Grove, according to the television station.

Deputies assured their readers on Facebook that the relocated bees were ready to have a “great house-swarming party.”

