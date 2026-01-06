Ohio dentist, wife found dead in home; police release video of person of interest

FILE PHOTO: Police have released video of who they are calling a person of interest in the death of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Police are trying to find out who killed a dentist and his wife in Ohio, releasing new video of who officials said is a person of interest.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found dead in their home on Dec. 30. The couple had been shot.

They were found during a wellness check after Spencer Tepe’s co-worker said the dentist did not show up for work at an Athens, Ohio, dental practice, WBNS reported.

The co-worker told 911, “We’re very, very concerned because this is very out of character, and we can’t get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing,” WSAZ reported.

A friend had also gone to the couple’s home and found them next to a bed and called 911.

“There’s … there’s a body,” the friend told 911, according to CNN. “Our friend wasn’t answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here. And he appears dead.”

There were no signs of forced entry and the couple’s two children, aged 1 and 4 years old, were home at the time but were not hurt.

Police believe they were killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Columbus Police released a video on Jan. 5 of a person of interest, who they said was seen walking in an alley near the Tepe’s home during the time when officials believe the couple was killed, WHIO reported.

No weapon was found but spent shell casings were left behind, police said.

