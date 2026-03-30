Ohtani’s first HR ball from 2025 World Series sells for $114K

The baseball Shohei Ohtani hit for his first World Series home run sold for $114 at an auction that ended Sunday.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — The baseball that Shohei Ohtani hit for his first career World Series home run fetched $114,000 at an auction that closed Sunday.

California-based SCP Auctions sold the baseball, which the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar parked into the right field stands against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1, as part of its 2026 Spring Auction sale.

There were five bids on the official Rawlings 2025 World Series baseball; the winning amount included a buyer’s premium, according to the auction listing.

SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST WORLD SERIES HOMER 😮‍💨🔥



(@MLB)



pic.twitter.com/72Sh3DR6kM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2025

Ohtani’s first World Series homer came during the seventh inning of Game 1 on Oct. 24. His two-run blast off Blue Jays pitcher Braydon Fisher accounted for the final runs scored at the game, held at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Toronto won the game, 11-4, breaking a 2-2 tie by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ohtani’s blast bounced one time before Blue Jays fan Saajan Hopton caught it, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

The homer was Ohtani’s sixth of the postseason. The two-way player would hit three during the Fall Classic and batted .333.

The Dodgers would bounce back from their loss in Game 1 and would win the World Series in seven games -- Los Angeles’ second consecutive Series title.

Ohtani, a four-time MVP, has hit 109 home runs and driven in 232 runs since joining the Dodgers as a free agent in 2024, according to Bleacher Report.

He moved to the Dodgers from the crosstown rival Angels after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023.

During the 2025 season, Ohtani led the majors in RBI (146) and total bases (380). He led the National League in slugging percentage (.622) and OPS (1.014) as he won his third consecutive MVP award.

In November 2025, SCP Auctions sold the second of Ohtani’s three home run balls hit in his National League Championship-clinching performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sports Collectors Daily reported. The ball sold for $270,000, including the buyer’s premium.

© 2025 Cox Media Group