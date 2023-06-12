Olympian Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy report states

Tori Bowie: Tori Bowie won three medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and 100-meter world champion, died from complications during childbirth in Florida last month, according to an autopsy report.

USA Today, citing a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office said Bowie, 32, had a “well developed fetus,” as she was estimated to be eight months pregnant and undergoing labor.

Icon Management, Inc., the agency that represented Bowie, announced her death on May 3. She was found dead in her home in Winter Garden the day before after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check, ESPN reported.

Orange County officials said in the autopsy report that possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia, USA Today reported.

Eclampsia occurs when a person develops seizures following a sudden spike in high blood pressure during pregnancy, according to Cleveland Clinic.

“Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care,” the clinic states on its website.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Bowie’s manner of death was ruled natural, USA Today reported.

Bowie won her medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She took silver in the 100 meters, bronze in the 200 meters and anchored the gold-medal winning 4x100 meter team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felis and English Gardner.

Bowie won the 100-meter race at the world championship in London in 2019, according to ESPN.