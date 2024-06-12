Oprah Winfrey recovering after stomach bug sends her to ER

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, File)

Oprah Winfrey is recovering after visiting an emergency room to get help for a stomach virus.

The 70-year-old media mogul missed a planned appearance Tuesday on “CBS Mornings,” where she had been expected to announce her latest book club pick. Host Gayle King addressed her absence, saying, “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends,” People reported.

“I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV,” King said. “It was a very serious thing.”

Winfrey addressed the incident in a video later posted on King’s Instagram page.

“I was in the emergency room,” she said. “I had like, dry mouth, and I couldn’t keep enough water down to get hydrated.”

She acknowledged Tuesday that she was still feeling weak but added, “I’m on my way to 100.” In a statement to CNN, a representative for Winfrey said Tuesday, “She is resting and feeling better every day.”

Winfrey said several people in her household came down with the same bug, which prompted her to miss her book club pick reveal for the first time.

“The thing was that I was too weak to get on the plane,” she said.

She advised that people keep their hands washed to avoid a similar situation.

Winfrey chose David Wroblewski’s “Familiaris” as her newest book club pick.

©2024 Cox Media Group