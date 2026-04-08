Oscars announce dates for 99th, 100th ceremonies

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced when the next two Oscar ceremonies will happen.

Big changes are in store for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, but before the Oscars ceremony moves from broadcast to streaming, there are two events that have to take place.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 99th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027, and the 100th on March 5, 2028.

Those two ceremonies will still be on network television, but will be the final times.

The 101st ceremony will have a new home.

It will move to YouTube in 2029.

The longstanding venue will also change at that time.

The 99th and 100th ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, while the 101st will be at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

The 98th ceremony was hosted by Conan O’Brien but saw a 9% ratings dip, averaging 17.9 million viewers on ABC and Hulu.

The hosts for the next two ceremonies have not been announced, Billboard reported.

The Oscars were not the only awards show to set its schedule for next year.

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, will also be streamed, but instead of YouTube, it will be on Netflix. The 33rd Actor Awards will be given on Feb. 28, 2027, and the 34th ceremony will take place on Feb. 20, 2028, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Producers Guild of America will hold its next ceremonies on Feb. 27, 2027, and Feb. 19, 2028.

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