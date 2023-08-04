Otter attack injures three women floating in Montana river, one airlifted to hospital

Rare otter attack injures 3 women floating in Montana river Otters almost never attack humans but they will attack to protect themselves, their young or their food supply. (thejack/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three women floating in inner tubes down Montana’s Jefferson River were stunned to become victims of a rare otter attack, requiring one to be flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Otters rarely attack humans, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release, but they will protect themselves and their young when they feel threatened, usually when people get too close. They also will attack if they feel their food resources are threatened, especially when food is scarce -- otters usually eat fish. The incident occurred near Cardwell, a remote town in northwest Montana, an area that is still suffering from drought, which can affect the availability of fish in certain areas of rivers and streams affected by drought.

The women were floating along in the water at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening when one of them noticed “one or two” otters approaching, Montana FWP reported. At least one attacked, though the women were not sure if it was one or both. The women were able to get out of the water, and the otter swam away.

One of them called 911 and despite the remote location, several agencies responded, according to Montana WFP. The Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Valley Ambulance, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, a medical helicopter, and a local landowner all came to help.

All of the women required medical attention in Bozeman. One woman’s wounds, on her face and arms, were so severe that the helicopter flew her to a hospital, Jefferson County Undersheriff James Everett told The Associated Press. Her condition was not known Thursday. The others’ arms were injured.

Montana FWP put up warning signs along the Jefferson River in the area of the attack, Morgan Jacobsen of Montana FWP told AP. No otters have been seen in the area since the attacks, he said, and there will be no effort to catch or remove any of the animals because it’s believed to have been a defensive attack, AP reported.

He said if anyone is attacked by otters, fight back, get out of the water, and seek medical attention.







