NEW YORK — An 1890 painting by Vincent van Gogh of a large, blossoming chestnut tree sold for $190.4 million on Wednesday during a Sotheby’s auction in New York City.

The artwork set a record for a painting by the Dutch post-impressionist artist and was the sixth most expensive painting ever sold at an auction, The New York Times reported.

[ Read more trending news ]

The winning bid for “Châtaigniers en Fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees)” included a buyer’s premium.

Art dealer William Acquavella placed the top bid, according to the Times.

The painting surpassed van Gogh’s auction record of $117.2 million (about $133 million in today’s dollars), set in 2022 at Christie’s, the newspaper reported. That was artist’s 1888 “Orchard with Cypresses” from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Breaking News: A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for $190.4 million, an auction record for the artist, after an ownership dispute was settled. https://t.co/n0cFhwrHjJ https://t.co/BGypXQ0aAj — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 19, 2026

“Blossoming Chestnut Trees” had been embroiled in controversy before the painting was put up for sale, the Times reported.

The Jewish heirs of a previous owner claimed the artwork belonged to their family, stating it had been sold during the 1930s during persecution by the Nazis.

It took negotiations and a settlement between the heirs of German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer and the sellers -- the estate of Buenos Aires sugar heiress Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier -- to allow the sale to go forward, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, according to the Times.

According to the auction listing, Samuel Fischer bought the artwork in 1936. His widow, Hedwig Fischer, inherited it in 1934 and sold it two years later to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer of Paris.

“The family hopes that the considerable public interest in this case, and its fast and fair and just resolution, may offer some encouragement to other families who have faced persecution during the Nazi era,” Gunner Schnabel, attorney for the Fischer heirs, said in a statement after the sale.

According to the auction listing, the Blaquier-Arrieta family bought the painting in 1975.

Other sales Wednesday included Paul Cézanne’s “Arlequin” (1888-90), which sold for $111 million, including a buyer’s premium, the Times reported. It was one of four paintings Cézanne made of the comedic harlequin figure and the only one still in private hands, according to Sotheby’s.

© 2026 Cox Media Group