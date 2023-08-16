People’s Choice Country Awards voting opens

People's Choice FILE PHOTO: Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Shelton is one of the nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards. (Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

Voting is open for this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards.

Fans of country music can help choose who will take home the award on Sept. 28 in 12 categories including People’s Artist of 2023, New Artist of 2023 and Song of 2023.

Here are the nominees:

People Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carley Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

Ernst

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

Song of 2023

“Fast Car”

“Last Night”

“Love You Anyway”

“Need A Favor”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Thank God”

“Thinkin’ Bout Me”

“Wait in the Truck”

Collaboration Song of 2023

“Beer With My Friends”

“Cow Girls”

“Red”

“Save Me”

“Thank God”

“Wait in the Truck”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore”

“You, Me, and Whiskey”

Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns”

“Just Say I’m Sorry”

“Life Goes On”

“Seasons”

“Texas”

“That’s Not How This Works”

“Unhealthy”

“Wasted”

Album of 2023

“Bell Bottom Country”

“Different Man”

“Gettin’ Old”

“One Thing at a Time”

“Religiously. The Album”

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

“The Mockingbird & the Crow”

“Whitsitt Chapel”

Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love”

“Need a Favor”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Thank God”

“Thought You Should Know”

“Wait in the Truck”

“Where We Started”

“You Proof”

Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

To cast your vote, visit the People’s Choice Country Awards website. Voting closes on Aug. 25.

