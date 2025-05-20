Peppa Pig is big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes Evie

Peppa Pig and her family have welcomed a new baby sister.

The hit kids’ show “Peppa Pig” has a new addition.

After introducing the storyline that Peppa’s Mummy was expecting another baby, that sibling has been born and she is a baby girl named Evie.

The animated character Mummy Pig “told” People magazine, “I’m so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! I won’t say it was an easy birth, because I’m not sure such a thing exists —oink! But it was all worth it once she was snug and safe in my arms, and the family got to meet her properly."

The official announcement happened on “Good Morning Britain,” but Mummy Pig also “left a voicemail” for the “Today” show during a prerecorded segment.

USA Today shared Evie’s arrival announcement, which was done in a way suited for royalty, including a town crier and a plaque with all of the details.

“Peppa Pig” premiered in 2004 and focuses on the titular character Peppa and her family and friends, the “Today” show said.

The movie “Peppa Pig Meets the Baby” will big Evie’s big screen debut and will hit theaters on May 30 for only a few days. It will have 10 new episodes and six songs, USA Today reported.

To find a theater near you, visit the Peppa Pig Cinema Experience website.

©2024 Cox Media Group