Pet wallaby hopping free in western New York

Wallaby missing: The owner of a wallaby is looking for the wayward marsupial after it hopped away from his farm.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A wallaby is apparently hopping free somewhere in western New York.

A hobby farmer in Chautauqua County said he was searching the area for the marsupial, the Erie Times-News reported.

Charlie Sorce owns several wallabies, along with some goats, according to a Facebook post by Small Time Shelter, Inc., in Sherman, New York.

Sorce is offering a reward for the wallaby’s capture.

According to the animal shelter, owning a wallaby is legal in the state of New York, according to the Times-News. The wallaby was last seen hopping down State Road 430 in Chautauqua County.

More information on the missing marsupial can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page.