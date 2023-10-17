Pink postpones 2 concert dates over ‘family medical issues’

Pink announced Monday that two shows scheduled this week in Washington State have been postponed due to “family medical issues.”

>> Read more trending news

The cancellations affect scheduled concerts Tuesday and Wednesday in Tacoma, Billboard reported.

The 44-year-old singer, who is three dates into her Trustfall Tour, wrote in an Instagram post that the family medical issues “require our immediate attention.”

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” Pink wrote. “Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

The singer did not elaborate about the medical issues, Deadline reported. She said that LiveNation is working to reschedule the concert dates.

Representatives for Pink did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

The latest leg of the singer’s tour began Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California, and stopped in San Francisco for two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Her next scheduled concert appearance is Friday and Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to Deadline. It was unclear whether those concert dates were in jeopardy.

Pink previously rescheduled a show that was part of her PINK: Summer Carnival 2023 in Arlington, Texas, from Sept. 29 to Nov. 26 due to a sinus infection, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show,” Pink wrote on Instagram at the time. “I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”

According to the singer’s website, other North American tour stops this year include Denver; two shows in Kansas City; two shows each in Montreal and New York City; Indianapolis; Cleveland, Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; Sunrise, Florida; two shows in Orlando, Florida; and Tulsa.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Pink and Cory Hart arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group