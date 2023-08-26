Police: 5 family members including 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio Police say five family members were found dead in a house Thursday evening in Lake Township, Ohio. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Police say five family members were found dead in a house Thursday evening in Lake Township, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Uniontown Police Department said that on Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officers were contacted for a welfare check at a house in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found five family members deceased, police say.

Police said that they believe it was a domestic dispute that turned deadly, according to WOIO.

Lake Local School District Superintendent Kevin Tobin confirmed to the news outlet Friday morning that three students were killed Thursday evening.

Police identified the five people as Jason Dunham, 46; Melissa Dunham, 42; Renee Dunham, 15; Amber Dunham, 12; and Evan Dunham, 9.

Police say that they along with the coroner’s office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office believe that the incident was a a quadruple homicide and suicide.

No further information about what led up to this incident has been released yet.

Police confirmed to WOIO that the house was located in Lake Township which does not have a police department which is why the Uniontown Police Department conducted the welfare check.