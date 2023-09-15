Police: Man accused of stealing excavator, driving it into Walmart A man was arrested after he reportedly stole an excavator and drove it into the side of a Walmart store in Gainesville, Florida earlier this week. (Gainesville Police Department/Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after he reportedly stole an excavator and drove it into the side of a Walmart store in Gainesville, Florida earlier this week.

Gainesville Police Department said officers were called out to a Walmart at 2900 SW 42nd Street where a suspect had stolen a large excavator and drove it through a wall at the store. Officers also found a storage unit in the area that suspect also drove through.

The incident happened Monday night, according to WTSP. Crews spent time on Tuesday cleaning up the area.

In an arrest report obtained by WCJB, the suspect was identified as Jesse Smith, 47. He got into an Komatsu excavator that is valued at $350,000 without any authorization or permission. He reportedly hotwired it and drove it away from a worksite on Southwest 47th Street.

A total of four buildings were damaged or destroyed, according to the news station.

Smith reportedly drove the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and in through Walmart’s parking lot, the arrest report said, according to WCJB.

The news outlet said that after Smith crashed the excavator into the south side of the Walmart building, he jumped off it and allegedly entered the store armed with a machete. Once confronted by officers, he dropped the machete but reportedly resisted arrest.

Businesses that were impacted by the incident reportedly had an estimated property damage of about $2 million, WCJB reported.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Smith has been charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing, according to an arrest report obtained by WCJB.