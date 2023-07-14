Police officer in Las Vegas convicted of stealing nearly $165,000 during casino heists Rio Hotel and Casino (Maciej Noskowski All rights reserved./Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — A police officer in Las Vegas, Nevada was found guilty Friday of stealing thousands from three casinos.

Caleb Rogers, 35, was convicted by a federal jury Friday for stealing more than $164,000 from three casinos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The federal jury reached a verdict after deliberating for just three hours, according to The Associated Press.

Caleb Rogers was arrested on Feb. 27, 2022. Prosecutors claimed that he stole about $78,00 from the Rio and threatened security guards with his Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revolver, according to the Review-Journal.

Caleb Rogers’ brother, Josiah Rogers, testified against him that he had helped him with the first heist, according to the AP. Prosecutors claimed that Caleb Rogers carried out the other heists by himself.

Josiah Rogers was granted immunity for his testimony, the AP reported. He moved out of state following the first robbery.

Caleb Rogers into the Rio’s sportsbook pushed a 63-year-old cashier, and threatened to use his gun as he took $79,000 into a bag hidden in his jacket, prosecutors said, according to the AP. He was eventually tackled by security guards and detained. He was reportedly wearing a wig and a police department-issued loaded revolver.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s spokesperson said that Caleb Rogers was on unpaid leave without police powers since he was arrested, according to the AP. This has been pending the outcome of the trial.

Caleb Rogers was found guilty of three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the Review-Journal reported.

Caleb Rogers is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 12, the newspaper reported. He is facing a life sentence, according to the AP.