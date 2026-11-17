Pope Leo XIV forgives person who hit him in eye with rosary during visit to Peru

Pope Leo XIV reacts after being struck by a rosary that was tossed from a crowd in Peru on Monday.

Pope Leo XIV, who was hit in the eye with a rosary before his final Mass in Peru on Monday, said he forgave the person, stating that it was just a sign of profound faith.

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The pontiff was struck just below his right eye by a rosary that was tossed toward him while he traveled in the popemobile through an estimated crowd of 1.5 million people, the National Catholic Registry reported.

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Leo XIV, who lived in Peru for two decades and has citizenship in the South American country, was traveling through the Las Palmas Air Base in Lima when he was hit by the rosary beads, according to The Associated Press. The pope, 71, grimaced and touched his eye but continued on his tour in the popemobile as if nothing had happened.

Pope Leo XIV was aboard the Popemobile waving to crowds in Lima, Peru when he was hit by what appeared to be a rosary. Read more: https://t.co/WnoqwGcEnu https://t.co/aU5b3DKco2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 16, 2026

During a news conference on his plane, the pope downplayed the incident and even joked about it, according to the AP.

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“The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart -- or maybe in your eye -- but that mark the life of someone,” he said, responding to a Peruvian reporter who apologized for the incident.

The pontiff’s Latin America tour comes approximately a month after he underwent surgery to remove part of his right lung after a cancerous lump was discovered, the BBC reported.

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The pontiff underwent a 90-minute procedure on Oct. 13 as doctors removed a lower lobe of his right lung.

Leo XIV was elected as the head of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025, becoming the first North American elevated to the papacy.

Rosary strikes pope: Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd as a rosary flies toward him in Lima, Peru, on Monday. (Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the National Catholic Registry, the pope has shown remarkable reflexes as he caught rosaries and other devotional items tossed his way during his trips through Peru, Argentina and Paraguay.

This time, however, he was caught off-guard.

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