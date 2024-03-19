Powerball: No winners as jackpot climbs to $687 million

Powerball

Powerball: Numbers were drawn for a $645 million jackpot on Monday night. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot stood at the edge of becoming a top-10 prize in the promotion after there was no grand prize winner on Monday night. The jackpot now stands at $687 million and has a chance of moving past the 10th-largest grand prize of $699.8 million if nobody wins on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Numbers drawn Monday night for a prize worth $645 million were 10-17-20-39-44 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 3X.

Jackpot jumps to $687 million

Update 12:10 a.m. EDT March 19: There were no grand prize winners in Monday’s drawing, sending the jackpot soaring to $687 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday.

If someone wins Wednesday’s big prize, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $327.3 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

There were six second-tier winners.

One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and had a Power Play option, giving the ticket holder a $2 million payday.

Two tickets in Texas, and one each in Maryland, Minnesota and Virginia matched the five white balls to earn $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  • $699.8 million -- Oct. 4, 2021; California.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!